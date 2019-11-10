Sens Win in Bridgeport to Complete 3-In-3

November 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators completed its 3-in-3 with a 2-1 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Sunday afternoon.

In his second start in as many days, Marcus Hogberg made 27 saves while Morgan Klimchuk and Max Veronneau scored. Bridgeport's Jakub Skarek stopped 28 shots as Andrew Ladd had the Sound Tigers' lone goal.

In a brisk first period, the Sens struck late in the frame through Klimchuk's third of the year as after Mike Carcone's stick broke on the initial shot fooling Skarek, Klimchuk was able to toe-drag and beat the Bridgeport netminder for a 1-0 lead.

The lead was 2-0 3:52 into the second period as Veronneau grabbed his fourth of the year as he was on hand to bury Alex Formenton's centering feed up high from in-close.

The Sound Tigers cut the lead in half before the second was up as Ladd scored his first of the year on a wrister from the right circle with 2:25 left in the frame.

Hogberg made 10 saves in the third period, although none were extraordinary, as he grabbed his third win of the season to help the Sens get back to .500 at 6-6-0-1.

Sens forward Chris Clapperton registered an assist on Klimchuk's goal, his first AHL point. The win marked Belleville's first victory over Bridgeport in five attempts.

The Sens will hit the ice again Wednesday when they visit Laval. Belleville returns home Nov. 15 to host Bridgeport and tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.