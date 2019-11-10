Wolf Pack Rebound to Top Providence, 2-1

Providence, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack finished a three-game weekend in winning fashion Sunday, defeating the Providence Bruins 2-1 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence.

The Wolf Pack bounced back from a game the night before at home against the Belleville Senators which they led 3-1 after two periods and ended up losing, 4-3 in a shootout.

Vincent LoVerde scored for Hartford in the first period Sunday, and Tim Gettinger's second-period goal turned out to be the game-winner. Nick Jones assisted on both goals, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves to improve his record on the season to 7-1-1. The Wolf Pack boosted their AHL-best mark to 10-1-0-4 for 24 points.

Jack Studnicka's goal 39 seconds into the third period was the Bruins' only score, despite a 12-3 Providence shots-on-goal advantage in the third

"Our guys showed a lot of character," Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They played hard throughout the whole game. We're up 2-0 going into the third, and the night before, we had a two-goal lead, and, the first shift, we make a mistake and they score on it. And definitely, we were tentative after that, and the play was mostly in our end. But we played solid, and we didn't give up very much, so I'm very proud of the team."

The Wolf Pack opened the scoring at 11:35 of the first period, off of a faceoff. Jones won a draw from the Bruins' Pavel Shen to the left of Providence goaltender Kyle Keyser (23 saves), and the puck came back to LoVerde at the middle of the blue line. His slap shot got by Keyser on the glove side.

Hartford doubled the lead at 7:01 of the second period, with Gettinger's second goal in as many games. After a Scott Conway pass was blocked, Jones carried up the middle in the neutral zone and sent the puck to Gettinger on left wing. He moved into the Providence end and ripped a shot that beat Keyser over his right shoulder.

"A couple of high-skilled plays," said Knoblauch of the two goals. "The one-timer from LoVerde, and then the other goal, with Jones, the pass was unbelievable, and [Gettinger] to catch that and release it, that was a very skilled play."

Gettinger's goal loomed large, as the Wolf Pack failed on a couple of attempts to break out of their own zone after the opening draw of the third, and the Bruins capitalized. Paul Carey threw the puck at the net from the blue line, and it hit Studnicka in the slot and dropped to the ice. He was able to grab it and snap it past Shesterkin.

That was the only puck to get by Shesterkin, however, and the Bruins' further comeback hopes were hampered by a high-sticking penalty against Carey with 3.7 seconds left and Keyser on the bench for an extra attacker.

Hartford Wolf Pack 2 at Providence Bruins 1

Sunday - Dunkin' Donuts Center

Hartford 1 1 0 - 2

Providence 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Hartford, LoVerde 2 (Jones), 11:35. Penalties-Fogarty Hfd (tripping), 0:49; Petrovic Pro (holding), 17:59.

2nd Period-2, Hartford, Gettinger 4 (Jones, Raddysh), 7:01. Penalties-O'Regan Hfd (tripping), 9:39; Studnicka Pro (tripping), 15:30.

3rd Period-3, Providence, Studnicka 4 (Carey, Steen), 0:39. Penalties-Breen Pro (holding), 9:25; Carey Pro (high-sticking), 19:56.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 11-11-3-25. Providence 11-7-12-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 0 / 4; Providence 0 / 2.

Goalies-Hartford, Shesterkin 7-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Providence, Keyser 1-3-1 (25 shots-23 saves).

A-9,560

Referees-Terry Koharski (10), Mathieu Menniti (30).

Linesmen-Andrew Bell (43), William Brennan (31).

