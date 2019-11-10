Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 5 PM

November 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears complete their three games in three nights stretch, as well as wrap up a home-and-home series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Tonight marks the 247th all-time regular season meeting between the Bears and Phantoms, dating back to the debut of the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.

Hershey Bears (6-5-2-1) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6-2-1-3)

November 10, 2019 | 5 PM | Game #15 | Giant Center

Referees: Mackenzie Nichol (68), Brandon Schrader (46)

Linesmen: Tommy George (61), Richard Jondo (55)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Tonight's Promotion: Hometown Heroes Night, United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 431 Stick Flag Night

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 4:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Mitch Lamoureux and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms will rematch after the Phantoms edged the Chocolate and White by a 3-2 overtime count last night at the PPL Center. Mikhail Vorobyev intercepted a pass and scored shorthanded at 6:28 of the first period to give the Phantoms and early 1-0 lead. Matt Moulson and Liam O'Brien tallied for Hershey in the middle stanza, but Greg Carey answered with a 5-on-3 power play goal only 44 seconds before second intermission. After a scoreless third period, Andy Welinski scored the overtime game-winner for Lehigh Valley at 4:27 of the sudden-death.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE:

The Bears enter tonight's game with a five-game point streak on home ice. In that stretch at the Giant Center, the Chocolate and White have gone 3-0-1-1. The only game at home in which Hershey has failed to record a point was the club's 4-3 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the opening game of the season on Oct. 5. Since that game, Hershey has lost in overtime to Providence on Oct. 6, defeated the Baby Pens on Oct. 13, lost in a shootout to Utica on Oct. 26, and earned back-to-back wins over Providence and Syracuse on Nov. 2-3.

ONE GOAL WOES:

The Bears have lost a pair of contests this weekend with each game decided by a margin of just one goal. The Chocolate and White are just 1-3-2-1 in one-goal games this season and overall have dropped four straight contests that were decided by just a single goal. Hershey's lone victory in a one-goal game did come against tonight's opponent, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Bears beat their Keystone State rivals 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 12 at the PPL Center on a Travis Boyd goal.

PENALTY FILLED MILESTONE:

Nine penalty minutes in last night's game, including a five-minute fighting major, surpassed the 1,000 career penalty minutes milestone for Kale Kessy. In only 302 pro games, Kessy now has a grand total of 1,006 penalty minutes between the AHL and ECHL, averaging better than 3.3 penalty minutes a game. The Shaunavon, Saskatchewan native holds an AHL single game career high of 30 penalty minutes, set on Nov. 21, 2014 versus the Charlotte Checkers.

SGARBOSSA'S STREAK CONTINUES:

Recording an assist in last night's game, Mike Sgarbossa extended his current point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). It marks the second time this season Sgarbossa has points in four consecutive, achieving the mark in the first four games of the season from Oct. 5-Oct. 13 (three goals, three assists). Only Matt Moulson, Brian Pinho, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby have also tallied points in four straight games for the Chocolate and White this season. Tonight, Sgarbossa will look to become the first Bears player this season to crack the score sheet in five straight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.