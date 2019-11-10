Reign Gladly Leave Road behind after Shutout Loss

The Ontario Reign concluded their four-game road trip with a 3-0 loss on Sunday afternoon in Iowa. Cal Petersen made 39 saves on 42 shots in defeat as Ontario finished its longest trip of the season with a 2-2-0 record.

Date: November 10, 2019

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTIA110BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTIA110Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTIA110PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (8-4-2-0)

IA Record: (8-3-2-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 0 -- 0

IA 1 2 0 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 17 0/7

IA 42 0/7

Three Stars -

1. Mat Robson (IA)

2. Cody McLeod (IA)

3. Gerald Mayhew (IA)

W: Mat Robson (2-1-3)

L: Cal Petersen (8-4-2)

Next Game: Friday, November 15, 2019 vs. San Diego - 7:00 PM PST @ Toyota Arena

