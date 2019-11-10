Reign Gladly Leave Road behind after Shutout Loss
November 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign concluded their four-game road trip with a 3-0 loss on Sunday afternoon in Iowa. Cal Petersen made 39 saves on 42 shots in defeat as Ontario finished its longest trip of the season with a 2-2-0 record.
Date: November 10, 2019
Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTIA110BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTIA110Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTIA110PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (8-4-2-0)
IA Record: (8-3-2-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 0 -- 0
IA 1 2 0 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 17 0/7
IA 42 0/7
Three Stars -
1. Mat Robson (IA)
2. Cody McLeod (IA)
3. Gerald Mayhew (IA)
W: Mat Robson (2-1-3)
L: Cal Petersen (8-4-2)
Next Game: Friday, November 15, 2019 vs. San Diego - 7:00 PM PST @ Toyota Arena
