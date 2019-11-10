Strand Rallies Reign in Third
November 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign turned around a third-period deficit as they came from behind to defeat the Iowa Wild, 3-2, on Saturday evening in Des Moines. Defenseman Austin Strand tallied twice in the third period, including the game-winning goal with 2:31 remaining.
Date: November 9, 2019
Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/IAONT119BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/IAONT119Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/IAONT119PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (8-3-2-0)
IA Record: (7-3-2-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 2 -- 3
IA 1 1 0 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 30 0/3
IA 41 1/5
Three Stars -
1. Austin Strand (ONT)
2. Cal Petersen (ONT)
3. Nico Sturm (IA)
W: Cal Petersen (8-3-2)
L: Kaapo Kahkonen (6-2-0)
Next Game: Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Iowa - 1:00 PM PST @ Wells Fargo Arena
