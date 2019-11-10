Strand Rallies Reign in Third

November 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign turned around a third-period deficit as they came from behind to defeat the Iowa Wild, 3-2, on Saturday evening in Des Moines. Defenseman Austin Strand tallied twice in the third period, including the game-winning goal with 2:31 remaining.

Date: November 9, 2019

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/IAONT119BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/IAONT119Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/IAONT119PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (8-3-2-0)

IA Record: (7-3-2-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 2 -- 3

IA 1 1 0 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 30 0/3

IA 41 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Austin Strand (ONT)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Nico Sturm (IA)

W: Cal Petersen (8-3-2)

L: Kaapo Kahkonen (6-2-0)

Next Game: Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Iowa - 1:00 PM PST @ Wells Fargo Arena

