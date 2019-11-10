Barracuda Undone by Bakersfield's Big Second Period

The San Jose Barracuda (4-5-0-1) gave up three goals in the second period on Saturday night and fell 6-3 to the Bakersfield Condors (6-6-1-0) (Edmonton Oilers) at Mechanics Bank Arena

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (3-3-1) suffered the loss after allowing five goals on 25 shots

Trevor Carrick (1) scored his first goal in a Barracuda sweater in his 350th career AHL game

John McCarthy (1) buried his first goal of the year, reaching 300 career pro points

Five different Bakersfield skaters collected multiple points and Brad Malone (one goal, three assists) and Tyler Benson (three goals, one assist) each totaled four a piece

In the loss, the Barracuda scored on the power-play for the fifth-straight game

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Bakersfield 1 3 2 6

San Jose 2 0 1 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Bakersfield 26 3 7 26

San Jose 22 1 6 28

