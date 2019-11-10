Barracuda Undone by Bakersfield's Big Second Period
November 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (4-5-0-1) gave up three goals in the second period on Saturday night and fell 6-3 to the Bakersfield Condors (6-6-1-0) (Edmonton Oilers) at Mechanics Bank Arena
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (3-3-1) suffered the loss after allowing five goals on 25 shots
Trevor Carrick (1) scored his first goal in a Barracuda sweater in his 350th career AHL game
John McCarthy (1) buried his first goal of the year, reaching 300 career pro points
Five different Bakersfield skaters collected multiple points and Brad Malone (one goal, three assists) and Tyler Benson (three goals, one assist) each totaled four a piece
In the loss, the Barracuda scored on the power-play for the fifth-straight game
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Bakersfield 1 3 2 6
San Jose 2 0 1 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Bakersfield 26 3 7 26
San Jose 22 1 6 28
