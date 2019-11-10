Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Sound Tigers, November 10

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to push its point streak to four as they visit Bridgeport for the only time this season.

The Senators (5-6-1-0) have quickly and quietly put together a three-game point streak that was extended with a 4-3 shootout win Hartford Saturday night. This afternoon's game marks the third and final game of the Sens' 3-on-3.

Bridgeport (3-8-2-1) were beaten 4-1 by Providence Saturday and currently sit eighth in the Atlantic Division. The Sound Tigers' 26 goals are by far the lowest in the Eastern Conference with Charlotte's 34 the next closest.

Roster notes

No changes for the Sens as they get set for their third game in less than 72 hours. Andreas Englund and Stuart Percy remain out as they didn't make the trip for the Sens.

No official word on who starts today for the Senators with Filip Gustavsson and Marcus Hogberg having performed well in their starts so far on the road trip.

Previous history

The Sens have had zero success, literally, against Bridgeport in their brief history as they are 0-4 all-time. To make matters worse, Belleville have managed just five goals in those four games.

Who to watch

Jordan Szwarz had a shorthanded goal Saturday and the shootout game-winner. The Senators captain has six points (three goals) in 10 games this year.

Oliver Wahlstrom has started his rookie campaign nicely by tallying four points (two goals) in his five games so far. The 11th overall pick in 2018 has also played nine games for the Islanders this season but has yet to register an NHL point.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 3pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 2:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

