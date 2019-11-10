Phantoms Recall James de Haas from Reading

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman James de Haas

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have recalled defenseman James de Haas from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

De Haas, 25, has appeared in one game for the Phantoms this season after appearing in a career-high 48 games during the 2018-19 season. He notched one goal and nine assists, as well as 22 penalty minutes last season. He has played in five games for the Reading Royals this season.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, de Haas has played 85 career games for the Phantoms totaling 21 points on two goals and 19 assists. He has also played 28 games for the Reading Royals, tallying 5 goals and 13 assists for 18 points. De Haas was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings but elected to attend college and spent four seasons at Clarkson University before signing with the Phantoms in 2017.

