P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jack Studnicka scored the lone goal for Providence while Kyle Keyser made 23 saves as the Bruins comeback attempt fell just short on Sunday afternoon in a tight matchup with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Paul Carey and Oskar Steen each picked up an assist on Studnicka's third period tally.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

HARTFORD 1 1 0 2

PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We're obviously disappointed with the loss. I actually liked our start up until we gave up that first goal. I thought we actually had some pretty good momentum. We were on the forecheck and doing the things we wanted to do. They scored that first one and we got a little deflated. I think it took about 30 minutes for us to find our game again and that was disappointing. Once the third period rolled around I think we changed our mindset. We were putting pucks behind them and we got skating. I thought the third was our strongest period, but unfortunately we were unable to crawl out of the hole that we put ourselves in and that was our demise. Hopefully we can learn from it and get back at these guys next week."

JACK STUDNICKA - ONE GOAL

"We didn't really play to our identity enough today. Once the third period rolled around we started to find our game and play how we want to and expect to. At the end of the day we didn't start on time and unfortunately lost the two points.

"I'm just trying to do all I can to contribute. Team success is going to bring individual success, so we just have to keep playing the way we know how to and good things will come."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal for the second consecutive game and extended his point streak to three games. He has recorded at least one point in seven of his last nine games.

- With an assist on the Studnicka goal, Paul Carey extended his point streak to three games. He has recorded at least one point in eight of his last nine games.

- Oskar Steen recorded the secondary assist on Studnicka's goal and has collected helpers in two consecutive contests.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will be back in Providence to take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Monday, November 11 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

