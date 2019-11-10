Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Josh Mahura from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), has earned three assists (0-3=3) in three games with the Ducks this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman began the regular season in the AHL and was reassigned to the Gulls Nov. 6, collecting one assist (0-1=1) in seven games with San Diego.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has earned 1-7=8 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 career NHL games with Anaheim. The St. Albert, Alberta native has also played 47 career AHL games in San Diego, recording 1-19=20 points with 14 PIM.

