Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura
November 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Josh Mahura from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), has earned three assists (0-3=3) in three games with the Ducks this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman began the regular season in the AHL and was reassigned to the Gulls Nov. 6, collecting one assist (0-1=1) in seven games with San Diego.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has earned 1-7=8 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 career NHL games with Anaheim. The St. Albert, Alberta native has also played 47 career AHL games in San Diego, recording 1-19=20 points with 14 PIM.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2019
- Wild Dethrones Reign in 3-0 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Bears Comeback Late, Top Phantoms in Shootout - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura - San Diego Gulls
- Sparks Sets Record, But Wolves Fall - Chicago Wolves
- Reign Gladly Leave Road behind after Shutout Loss - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Take Shoot-Out Win over San Antonio - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sens Win in Bridgeport to Complete 3-In-3 - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Columbus Blue Jackets place Nutivaara on Injured Reserve, assigns Kivlenieks to Cleveland (AHL), recalls Merzlikins and Robinson - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Rebound to Top Providence, 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ladd scores Bridgeport's lone goal in Sunday loss to Belleville - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Phantoms Recall James de Haas from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forward Jake Elmer Reassigned to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Sound Tigers, November 10 - Belleville Senators
- Barracuda Undone by Bakersfield's Big Second Period - San Jose Barracuda
- First to Ten - Tucson Roadrunners
- Benson Hat Trick Rockets Condors Past San Jose, 6-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Strand Rallies Reign in Third - Ontario Reign
- Berdin Keeps Wolves at Bay in 3-0 Win - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit
- Gulls Win Third in a Row, Top Bakersfield 5-3
- Mahura Joins Gulls
- Anaheim Recalls Max Jones