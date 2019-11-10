Forward Jake Elmer Reassigned to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Jake Elmer to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Elmer, a rookie out of Western Hockey League, has four goals and two assists for six points, plus eight penalty minutes, in eight games with the Mariners, including a hat trick in a 5-1 Maine win over Adirondack Saturday night at home. The 6-1, 183-pound Elmer is tied for third on the Mariner club in goals and ranks fourth in points.

Elmer skated in five games with the Wolf Pack in 2018-19, notching two goals and two assists for four points, plus four penalty minutes. The 20-year-old Calgary, Alberta native scored a team-leading 39 goals and added 42 assists for 81 points in 68 games with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes last season, finishing third on the team in points. That included a league-leading seven shorthanded goals.

In 204 career WHL games over five seasons with the Hurricanes, Kootenay Ice and Regina Pats, Elmer totaled 64 goals and 70 assists for 134 points, as well as 117 penalty minutes. He signed as a free agent with the Rangers March 15, 2019.

JAKE ELMER'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2014-15 Regina WHL 3 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Regina WHL 17 0 0 0 6 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Kootenay WHL 46 7 9 16 24 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Lethbridge WHL 70 18 19 37 46 16 4 9 13 8

2018-19 Lethbridge WHL 68 39 42 81 41 7 1 5 6 10

Wolf Pack AHL 5 2 2 4 4 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Maine ECHL 8 4 2 6 8

