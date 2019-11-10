Berdin Keeps Wolves at Bay in 3-0 Win

The Manitoba Moose (5-8-0-0) claimed a 3-0 victory against the Chicago Wolves (7-6-1-0) on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Tensions were not lost from the clubs previous matchup dating back to Oct. 26 in Chicago as 30 combined penalty minutes were collected in the first frame. With five minutes remaining in the first period, Emile Poirier gave the Moose the 1-0 advantage as he posted his first of the season assisted by Michel Spacek and JC Lipon.

The Moose penalty kill stayed dominant in the second period as Manitoba killed all three of Chicago's man advantage opportunities. The Wolves saw their best scoring chance of the second frame from a shorthanded two-on-one. Even though the puck got past Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin, Jake Leschyshyn's shot deflected off the post and out. Both clubs struggled to penetrate any offensive action in the second period with the teams combining for a total of 10 shots.

Midway through the third frame, the Moose saw their best opportunity on the man advantage as Sami Niku found Kristian Vesalainen for the one timer however he was unable to get it past Oscar Dansk. With only 1:40 remaining in the third, Andrei Chibisov scored on a rocket of a shot that got passed an unexpecting Dansk making the score 2-0 for the Moose. Only 40 seconds later, Lipon capitalized on Chicago's empty net and solidified Manitoba's 3-0 victory. Mikhail Berdin earned his second shutout in consecutive nights of action as he collected 26 saves in the Moose victory.

Quick Hits

Mikhail Berdin collected his second shutout in back-to-back matchups making 67 total saves during the two games

Berdin's two-game shutout streak currently finds him tied with the current all-time Moose record. Connor Hellebuyck most recently posted a two-game shutout streak that lasted from Feb. 7/15 to Feb.10/15

Mikhail Berdin is the first goaltender in Moose history to post two shutouts in consecutive matchups

There has only been one other occurrence in Moose history where a shutout has been recorded in back-to-back matchups dating back to Apr. 6, 2007 and Apr. 7, 2007. Drew MacIntyre collected the 3-0 shutout on Apr. 6 while Dov Grumet-Morris posted the 2-0 shutout the night after.

Jansen Harkins improved to a five-game point streak (1G, 10A)

Sami Niku is currently on a five-game point streak (3G, 4A)

Andrei Chibisov has posted a four-game point streak (1G, 4A)

Michael Spacek is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 2A)

What's Next?

The Moose head home to take on the Texas Stars for Monday's Remembrance Day game. The Moose will wear military-themed jerseys which will be auctioned in support of Soldier On. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased at moosehockey.com/tickets

