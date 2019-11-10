First to Ten

Less than 24 hours after being critical of his team's start to Friday night's game, the squad of Roadrunners' Head Coach Jay Varady answered the bell on Saturday by responding with three first period goals on Military Appreciation Night before a season-high crowd of 6,117 at Tucson Arena.

An in-tight chance from Dysin Mayo was followed by the first AHL goal for Kelly Klima and captain Michael Chaput tipped home a Michael Bunting setup to give Tucson the jump they needed in front of a near-capacity home crowd.

While Stockton got on the board to start the second, a third shorthanded mark in four games for Jeremy Gregoire and a power play goal from Andy Miele less than two minutes later burst the game open to a 5-1 score.

Down but not out, Stockton took advantage of a Lane Pederson kneeing major and game misconduct, scoring three times within five minutes to bring them back within one.

Despite two more from the Heat in the third, Chaput's second of the night served as the game-winner, depositing a feed from Bunting to close the 7-6 game.

Making his Tucson debut after being assigned on a conditioning loan from Glendale, goaltender Eric Comrie earned the win in net, turning away 23 of 29 shots faced.

THEY SAID IT

"We came out really strong, we were moving our feet and we stayed disciplined. We let up a bit in the second there and got into some penalty trouble, but at the end of the day, we got the win and that's what matters."

Defenseman Dysin Mayo following tonight's victory.

It doesn't have to be pretty to count, Dysin.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

With the win Tucson becomes the first team in the American Hockey League to ten wins. Additionally, they move to 10-0 on Friday's and Saturday's, including a being 6-0 inside Tucson Arena on those same days.

