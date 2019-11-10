American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Providence Bruins forward Trent Frederic has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Bridgeport on Nov. 9.

Frederic was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Providence's game today (Nov. 10) vs. Hartford.

