Carr, Grosenick Lead Admirals to Shootout Win

Jordan Kyrou of the San Antonio Rampage is stopped by Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Daniel Carr scored the lone goal of the shootout and Troy Grosenick made 28 saves, as the Milwaukee Admirals (8-3-3) skated to a 4-3 shootout victory over the San Antonio Rampage (6-3-4) on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

Jordan Kyrou scored for the second straight game for the Rampage and Mike Vecchione netted his sixth goal in six games, but the Rampage were unable to protect three one-goal leads as they fell to 0-2 in the shootout this season.

Kyrou, Austin Poganski, and Nathan Walker all failed to score against Grosenick in the shootout. Carr beat Rampage goaltender Ville Husso with a wrist shot from between the hash marks in the third round to seal the win for Milwaukee, pushing the Admirals to 4-0-2 over their last six visits to the AT&T Center.

The Rampage opened the scoring at 8:26 of the first period when a blocked shot from Ryan Olsen came to Klim Kostin in the slot. Kostin hammered his third goal of the season past Grosenick, and his second tally in the last three games, to make it 1-0 Rampage.

The Admirals responded at 10:43 of the first when Cole Schneider redirected an Alexandre Carrier power play point shot past Husso for his fifth goal of the season. The Rampage have surrendered power play goals in eight of their last nine contests.

After Grosenick and Husso both posted perfect second periods, Kyrou gave the Rampage the lead again at 4:08 of the second period. Cam Darcy fed Kyrou in the slot off of a 2-on-2 rush for a wrist shot that snuck through Grosenick for Kyrou's second goal of the season.

The assist was Darcy's 100th professional point (AHL and ECHL combined). Joey LaLeggia also picked up an assist, the 100th assist of his AHL career.

Just 34 seconds after Kyrou had given the Rampage the lead, the Admirals tied the game when Frederic Allard snuck down from the right point to bury the rebound of a Yakov Trenin point shot for his first goal of the season.

At 6:24 of the third, Vecchione redirected an Andreas Borgman point shot past Grosenick for his eighth goal of the season. The Rampage could not protect the lead, as Josh Wilkins deposited a rebound in front of Husso for his second goal of the season, tying the game 3-3 just 2:12 after the Vecchione tally.

The Rampage carried 1:08 of power play time into overtime after a Wilkins slashing penalty was called late in the third period, but they could not convert.

San Antonio is 4-1-2 at home this season.

The Rampage complete their four-game homestand on Tuesday morning when they host the Colorado Eagles for a 10:30 a.m. puck-drop at the AT&T Center for 'Cool School Day'. The game is available on Ticket 760 and will be streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Kostin (3); Kyrou (2); Vecchione (8)

Ville Husso: 26 saves on 29 shots, 2-for-3 in the shootout

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 2-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Daniel Carr - MIL

2) Mike Vecchione - SA

3) Jordan Kyrou - SA

