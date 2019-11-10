Benson Hat Trick Rockets Condors Past San Jose, 6-3

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (6-6-1; 13pts) blasted past the San Jose Barracuda (4-5-1; 9pts), 6-3, in front of 6,411 fans at Mechanics Bank Arena. LW Tyler Benson recorded a hat trick and had four points. C Brad Malone had four points (1g-3a) as well and RW Tomas Jurco, in his team debut, had two helpers.

FIRST PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: D Trevor Carrick (1st) on the power play at the left-wing circle; Assists: Gregoire, Halbgewachs; Time of goal: 2:50; SJ leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (3rd) at the goal mouth on the power play; Assists: Currie, Malone; Time of goal: 9:24; Game tied, 1-1

BARRACUDA GOAL: C John McCarthy (1st) off a turnover in the defensive zone; Time of goal: 14:49; SJ leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 12, SJ - 12

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (6th) off a three-on-two rush from the slot; Assists: Malone, Benson; Time of goal: 7:04; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (4th) redirected a centering feed on the power play; Assists: Jurco, Jones; Time of goal: 11:40; BAK leads, 3-2

CONDORS GOAL: Benson (4th) wrist shot from the left-wing circle on a power play; Assists: Jones, Malone; Time of goal: 15:06; BAK leads, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK - 10, SJ - 7

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (2nd) at the top of the crease off a turnover; Assists: Yamamoto, Jurco; Time of goal: 3:18; BAK leads, 5-2

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Maxim Letunov (4th) at the top of the crease. Assists: Suomela, Gregoire; Time of goal: 9:37; BAK leads, 5-3

CONDORS GOAL: Benson (5th) hat trick goal into an empty net; Time of goal: 19:22; BAK leads, 6-3

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 10

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Benson (BAK) 2. Malone (BAK) 3. Jurco (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 3/7; SJ - 1/6

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 26; SJ - 22

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (5-2-1; 22/19) ; SJ - Korenar (3-3-1; 25/20)

LW Tyler Benson's hat trick was the first of his career; he has five goals in his last three games

C Brad Malone has points in four straight (3g-4a) following a four-point (1g-3a) night

D Caleb Jones extended his assists streak to four games (5a)

RW Tomas Jurco made his Condors debut; he won the Calder Cup, his second, with Charlotte last season; he had two assists

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Jakob Stukel, Vincent Desharnais, Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody, Dmitri Samorukov, Nolan Vesey, Cameron Hebig

