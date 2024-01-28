Wichita Concludes Southern Trip Today vs. South Carolina
January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
CHARLESTON, SC - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, concludes its road trip this afternoon at 2:05 p.m. CST against South Carolina.
This is the third and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Stingrays. All-time, Wichita is 1-4-0 against South Carolina and 1-2-0 on the road against the Stingrays.
The Stingrays have won the first two of the weekend, earning a 7-1 win on Friday and taking last night's contest, 5-1.
With the win, South Carolina moves into third place in the South Division with 48 points. Wichita remains in seventh place in the Mountain Division with 29 points.
The Stingrays are looking to extend their winning streak to five games while the Thunder are looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 11-3-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 1-19-4.
THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is tied for fourth with 26 minor penalties and third among rookies with 72 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for first with seven major penalties...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 6-5-3 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after one...
STINGRAYS NOTES - Jack Adams is tied for fourth in rookie scoring with 36 points...Garet Hunt is tied for the league-lead with seven major penalties...Austin Magera is tied for first in rookie scoring with 40 points...Connor Moore is ninth in points by a defenseman (25)...
Wichita Thunder faces off with the South Carolina Stingrays
