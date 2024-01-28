Stingrays Announce Resonac $10,000 Slap Shot Challenge
January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays will hold their first Resonac $10,000 Slap Shot Challenge this afternoon during their game against the Wichita Thunder.
During the first intermission, the Stingrays will randomly select contestants to take a slapshot from center ice and aim for a 4-inch target in front of the goal. Should the fan score, they will receive a $10,000 prize courtesy of Resonac.
The following dates for the Resonac $10,000 slapshot challenge are:
January 28th
February 10th
February 18th
March 1st
Match 13th
March 16th (make-up game)
March 22nd
March 24th
April 6th
