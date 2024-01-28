Stingrays Announce Resonac $10,000 Slap Shot Challenge

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays will hold their first Resonac $10,000 Slap Shot Challenge this afternoon during their game against the Wichita Thunder.

During the first intermission, the Stingrays will randomly select contestants to take a slapshot from center ice and aim for a 4-inch target in front of the goal. Should the fan score, they will receive a $10,000 prize courtesy of Resonac.

The following dates for the Resonac $10,000 slapshot challenge are:

January 28th

February 10th

February 18th

March 1st

Match 13th

March 16th (make-up game)

March 22nd

March 24th

April 6th

