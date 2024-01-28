Alexander Shines, Five Skaters Score in Second-Straight 5-2 Victory over Idaho
January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, won 5-2 the second consecutive game against Idaho at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.
Bair Gendunov scored his second goal in as many games on Tulsa's first shot of the game 1:36 into the action, putting the Oilers up 1-0 at the end of one frame for the second-straight game.
Dante Sheriff secured his 12th goal of the season 26 seconds into the back half of the game, potting a tip from Yaroslav Yevdokimov off a Kylor Wall point shot, extending Tulsa's lead to two. All three players earned or extended a point streak on the tally, including an active, team-leading, five-game streak for Sheriff. Dallas Stars prospect Francesco Acruri cut the lead in half with a power-play rip from the slot 4:10 later.
Karl Boudrias netted the eventual game-winning goal 6:01 into the final third, uncorking a one-time clapper off a Carson Focht feed beyond Jared Moe. Ben Zloty closed the gap to 3-2 with 5:52 left. Kyle Crnkovic delivered an empty netter - his ninth goal of the season - with two minutes remaining, putting the Oilers up 4-2. Yevdokimov added another empty netter, securing milkshakes for the fans and cementing the score 5-2 for the second consecutive battle between the two squads.
Gage Alexander earned first-star honors in the game, stopping 42 of 44 shots and earning an assist in his second win of the campaign.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, Feb. 2, hosting the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. for the second season series between the two teams at the BOK Center.
Both squads close the three-game weekend series tomorrow, Jan. 28 for a Sunday Family Funday at the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m.
