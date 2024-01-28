Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Ryan Mahshie

ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced they have agreed to terms with rookie forward Ryan Mahshie (MASH-ee) on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Mahshie, 24, spent the 2023-24 season playing collegiate hockey for the University of Connecticut scoring five points (2g-3a) in 17 games. Previous to his transfer to UCONN, Mahshie spent four seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), scoring 45 points (24g-21a) in 85 games.

Prior to his college career, Mahshie played two seasons for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), scoring 85 points (43g-42a) over 107 games, helping his team to the 2018-19 AJHL Championship.

Ryan's father Tim played collegiately for the University of Windsor (Ontario, Canada).

