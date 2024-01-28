Oilers Score Two Empty Netters in 5-2 Victory

January 28, 2024 - Idaho Steelheads News Release







TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (26-13-1-1, 54pts) fell to the Tulsa Oilers (19-17-3-0, 43pts) by a final score of 5-2 Sunday in front of 4,160 fans at The BOK Center. Idaho opens up a three-game set vs. Allen Wednesday night from the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.

Bair Gendenov gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead just 96 seconds into the game as Tulsa led 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play despite Idaho holding the edge in shots 18-14.

Dante Sheriff increased the Oilers lead to 2-0 at 10:26 of the second period. The first penalty of the game was called against Tulsa at 14:10 of the middle stanza and Francesco Arcuri (11th) scored 26 seconds into the man advantage to pull Idaho within one. Matt Register down the left wing wall fed Arcuri a few feet inside the blue line and from there he sent a wrist shot over the glove of Gage Alexander. Idaho trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes of play with shots favoring Tulsa 11-10 in the period.

6:01 into the third period Karl Boudrias lifted the Oilers back to a two-goal lead making it 3-1. With 5:52 left in regulation Ben Zloty (4th) pulled the Steelheads back within one. Wade Murphy from behind the net fed Ty Pelton-Byce inside the left circle. Pelton-Byce directed the puck to Zloty in the right circle where he blasted it upstairs into the back of the net. The Oilers would tack on empty-net goals with two minutes left and 22 seconds left to secure their second straight 5-2 win.

Jared Moe made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss while Gage Alexander turned aside 42 of the 44 shots he faced in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Gage Alexander (TUL)

2) Karl Boudrias (TUL)

3) Bair Gendunov (TUL)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 1-for-3 on the power-play while Tulsa was 0-for-1.

- Idhao outshot Tulsa 44-33.

- Idaho is 22-16-4 all-time vs. Tulsa and 13-10-2 in Tulsa.

- Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), Sam Sternschein (IR), David Tendeck (IR), Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), and Jade Miller (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Wade Murphy increased his point streak to four games with an assist.

- Murphy, Jack Becker, and Colton Kehler led all Idaho skaters with six shots each.

