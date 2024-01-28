Oilers Score Two Empty Netters in 5-2 Victory
January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (26-13-1-1, 54pts) fell to the Tulsa Oilers (19-17-3-0, 43pts) by a final score of 5-2 Sunday in front of 4,160 fans at The BOK Center. Idaho opens up a three-game set vs. Allen Wednesday night from the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.
Bair Gendenov gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead just 96 seconds into the game as Tulsa led 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play despite Idaho holding the edge in shots 18-14.
Dante Sheriff increased the Oilers lead to 2-0 at 10:26 of the second period. The first penalty of the game was called against Tulsa at 14:10 of the middle stanza and Francesco Arcuri (11th) scored 26 seconds into the man advantage to pull Idaho within one. Matt Register down the left wing wall fed Arcuri a few feet inside the blue line and from there he sent a wrist shot over the glove of Gage Alexander. Idaho trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes of play with shots favoring Tulsa 11-10 in the period.
6:01 into the third period Karl Boudrias lifted the Oilers back to a two-goal lead making it 3-1. With 5:52 left in regulation Ben Zloty (4th) pulled the Steelheads back within one. Wade Murphy from behind the net fed Ty Pelton-Byce inside the left circle. Pelton-Byce directed the puck to Zloty in the right circle where he blasted it upstairs into the back of the net. The Oilers would tack on empty-net goals with two minutes left and 22 seconds left to secure their second straight 5-2 win.
Jared Moe made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss while Gage Alexander turned aside 42 of the 44 shots he faced in the win.
ICCU Three Stars
1) Gage Alexander (TUL)
2) Karl Boudrias (TUL)
3) Bair Gendunov (TUL)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho went 1-for-3 on the power-play while Tulsa was 0-for-1.
- Idhao outshot Tulsa 44-33.
- Idaho is 22-16-4 all-time vs. Tulsa and 13-10-2 in Tulsa.
- Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), Sam Sternschein (IR), David Tendeck (IR), Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), and Jade Miller (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
- Wade Murphy increased his point streak to four games with an assist.
- Murphy, Jack Becker, and Colton Kehler led all Idaho skaters with six shots each.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 28, 2024
- Alexander Shines, Five Skaters Score in Second-Straight 5-2 Victory over Idaho - Tulsa Oilers
- Oilers Score Two Empty Netters in 5-2 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Zachary Émond Makes Triumphant Return in Goal for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Knock off Top-Seeded Thunder in Sunday Thriller - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Best Railers 4-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Power Past Thunder in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Zieky Scores Twice as Mariners Down Growlers - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Earns Point in OT Loss vs. Stingrays - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Fill up in the 3rd, Beat Fuel at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Extend Point Streak in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Fall to Wings in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - January 28 - ECHL
- Rush Claim Billy Constantinou off Waivers - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Ryan Mahshie - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Shock Solar Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- South Carolina Stingrays Legend Andrew Cherniwchan Will Have his #28 Retired at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, March 24 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wichita Concludes Southern Trip Today vs. South Carolina - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Announce Resonac $10,000 Slap Shot Challenge - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce Return to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Fawcett Scores 100th Pro Career Goal, Royals Fall to Nailers, 8-2 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Down Steelheads in 5-2 Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Earn a Point in Shootout Loss to Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Grizz Score 4 Unanswered in Electrifying Third Period to Complete Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Score Four in Third Period to Sweep Rush - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Oilers Score Two Empty Netters in 5-2 Victory
- Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce Return to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars
- Tulsa Hands Idaho 5-2 Loss Saturday Night
- Lincoln Erne and Will Merchant Record Three Points Each in Victory Over Oilers, 4-2
- Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce Sign PTO's with Texas Stars