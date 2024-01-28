Rush Claim Billy Constantinou off Waivers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Billy Constantinou has been claimed off of waivers.

Constantinou, 22, from Scarborough, Ontario, has played 32 games this season between Cincinnati and Maine. Recently waived by the Mariners, Constantinou had 11 points in 29 games with Maine.

After spending all but five games of his junior career in the OHL, Constantinou broke into the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders. He has also logged four AHL games with Chicago and San Jose.

Rapid City heads east to face Maine in a Friday, Saturday, Sunday series to end the season's longest road trip. The Rush are currently tied for fifth in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

