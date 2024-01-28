Fuel Fall to Wings in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO - The Fuel went to The Glove to finish off the long weekend of games. The Wings came out on top in this one 4-1, despite being heavily outshot.

1ST PERIOD

After an intense game with the Iowa Heartlanders last night, the speed and intensity to start this game looked pedestrian from both sides. No goals were found despite a combined 25 shots on goal between the two teams.

The only penalties came late in the period, first by David Keefer of Kalamazoo with a tripping minor at 16:56 then an interference on Indy's Santino Centorame at 19:42 that would leak over into the second period.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel kept pouring on the shots in the second period, outshooting Kalamazoo almost 4-to-1. It took until halfway through the period for the first one to find the back of the net when Matus Spodniak scored at 10:01 with a shot from the blue line.

Despite being outshot heavily in this period, Kalamazoo was able to put a goal on the board on their third power play opportunity of the game coming from a Zach Jordan cross-checking minor at 18:00. That was the second Fuel penalty of the period, the first coming from Matthew Cairns on a slash at 4:08.

Derek Daschke was the goal scorer for Kalamazoo at 18:13, just 13 seconds into the power play. That would be the sixth power-play goal allowed by the Fuel in their last two games.

3RD PERIOD

The Wings entered the game 2-4-1 when tied after two periods but they would not let that record slip further.

The Wings were outshot once again in this period 11-5 but they made the best of all of their opportunities. They scored on 60% of their shots in the period, including an empty netter to seal the game.

The goals came from Collin Adams at 7:58, Erik Bradford at 8:06, and Luke Morgan at 17:20. Kalamazoo ended with only 23 shots on goal compared to Indy's 43.

In the third period, the Fuel had an opportunity with a hooking minor by Kalamazoo at 11:09 but nothing could find the back of the net. Kalamazoo's Hunter Vorva faced a barrage of 43 shots, saving 42 of them.

