ECHL Transactions - January 28

January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 28, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Nick Cardelli, F

Mike Ferraro, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

Billy Constantinou, D from Maine

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Austin Rook, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica (a.m.)

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Grasso, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Gillespie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Add Trevor Adams, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/27]

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve [1/27]

Cincinnati:

Add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Lee Lapid, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Michael McNiven, G suspended by team, removed from roster [1/27

Florida:

Delete Cam Morrison, F recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D added to active roster (traded from Trois-Rivières)

Delete Benito Posa, F traded to Greenville

Idaho:

Add Jack Becker, F returned from loan to Texas

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F returned from loan to Texas

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

Add William Provost, F activated from reserve

Delete Curtis Hall, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Weiland Parrish, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Toledo:

Add Carson Denomie, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Willets, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Jordan Stallard, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Todd Goehring, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve

Delete Zsombor Garat, D placed on reserve

Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve

