ECHL Transactions - January 28
January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 28, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Nick Cardelli, F
Mike Ferraro, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
Billy Constantinou, D from Maine
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Austin Rook, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica (a.m.)
Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Grasso, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Gillespie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Add Trevor Adams, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/27]
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve [1/27]
Cincinnati:
Add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Lee Lapid, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Michael McNiven, G suspended by team, removed from roster [1/27
Florida:
Delete Cam Morrison, F recalled by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D added to active roster (traded from Trois-Rivières)
Delete Benito Posa, F traded to Greenville
Idaho:
Add Jack Becker, F returned from loan to Texas
Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F returned from loan to Texas
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
Add William Provost, F activated from reserve
Delete Curtis Hall, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve
Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Weiland Parrish, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Toledo:
Add Carson Denomie, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake Willets, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Jordan Stallard, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Todd Goehring, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve
Delete Zsombor Garat, D placed on reserve
Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve
