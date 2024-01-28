Fawcett Scores 100th Pro Career Goal, Royals Fall to Nailers, 8-2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-19-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (21-16-1-1), 8-2, on Saturday, January 27th at Santander Arena. Ryan Kenny (0-1-0-0) started in goal for Reading and had 10 saves on 15 shots faced. At 29:30, Nolan Maier stepped in goal in relief of Kenny. Maier had 12 saves on 15 shots faced. Jaxon Castor (4-1-0-0) earned the win in net for Wheeling with 27 saves on 29 shots faced.

The Nailers opened up scoring with a 3-0 lead 5:30 into play on goals by Thimo Nickl, Lukas Svejkovsky, and Dillon Hamaliuk. The three-goal lead held through the first period with Kenny stopping six of nine shots faced while Castor saved all 11 shots.

At the 2:20 mark of the middle frame, Tyson Fawcett, in his 504th professional game, scored his 100th professional career goal. Koletrane Wilson earned the lone assist with a pass to Fawcett from the bottom of the right face-off circle to the crease for Fawcett's deflection.

The Nailers answered back with four-straight goals, three of which scored within a span of 4:03. Justin Lee, Hamaliuk, and Svejkovsky earned the goals before Matt Koopman tapped in a goal past Maier off a rebound with seven seconds remaining in the second period. Isaac Belliveau and David Jankowski earned the assists.

In the final frame, Matthew Quercia pushed a rebound past Maier for his eighth goal of the season. Tanner Laderoute and Jordan Martel earned the helpers on Quercia's Wheeling's eighth goal of the game. With 2:24 left in the third period, Adam Brubacher delivered a slapshot from the blueline past Castor. Devon Paliani and Joe Nardi earned the assists on Brubacher's eighth goal of the season. The goal extended Brubacher's point streak to five games while the assist improved Paliani's point streak to six games.

