Oilers Down Steelheads in 5-2 Win

January 28, 2024







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Idaho Steelheads 5-2 at the BOK Center in front of 16,018 on Saturday night.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov opened the scoring with 1:55 remaining in the period, finishing a cross-zone, saucer feed from Dante Sheriff to put the Oilers up 1-0 heading into the opening break.

Bair Gendunov extended Tulsa's lead to 2-0 12:17 into the second, ripping a clapper from one knee and past Bryan Thomson. Patrick Kudla cut the score to 2-1, lofting a sharp angle shot over Julian Junca's shoulder 2:55 later. Willie Knierim knotted the game 2-2 with a back-door, power-play tally with 3:10 left in the second. Alec Butcher restored the lead 3-2 heading into the third period, sticking with the play and roofing a tertiary chance over Thomson with 1:46 left in the frame.

Yevdokimov found his second of the game 8:44 into the third period to make it 4-2 Oilers. Jarod Hilderman secured the 16,018 fans milkshakes with a 200-foot empty netter to close the score 5-2 with 1:22 left.

Both squads close the three-game weekend series tomorrow, Jan. 28 for a Sunday Family Funday at the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m.

