Americans Earn a Point in Shootout Loss to Kansas City

January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators wrapped up a three-game series on Saturday night.The game would not be settled in 60 minutes.

The Americans had a big first period scoring three times. Mikael Robidoux opened the scoring with his fourth of the season as he put a puck through the crease that was knocked in by a Kansas City defenseman to give Allen the 1-0 lead. After the Mavericks tied the game at 1-1, Colin Jacobs went to work in front of the KC net deflecting one past Dylan Kelley for his second of the season and a 2-1 Americans lead. Less than 30 seconds later Easton Brodzinski found Blake Murray on a two-on-one rush for Murrays 13th goal of the season and a 3-1 Americans lead.

The second period was all about the penalties. Both teams spent time with the man advantage, but it was the Americans scoring the only power play goal of the game to that point. Colby McAuley found the back of the net for his 19th of the season and a 4-1 Allen lead after two periods. Allen hadan 18-17 advantage in shots after 40 minutes of play.

Things really changed in the final period as the Mavericks scored three times. Two of the goals came a minute and two seconds apart as Allen went from up 4-1, to tied 4-4, midway through the final frame setting up overtime in Independence.

Neither team was able to score in the seven-minute overtime, so the game would go to a shootout. Blake Murray, Hank Crone, and Colby McAuley, were all deniedby Mavericks goalie Cale Morris. KC forward David Cotton, a DFW Metroplex native was the only player to find the back of the netscoringthegame winner for theMavericks, who took four out of six points in the series.

The Americans resume their six-game road trip next week with three in Idaho. The series begins next Wednesday night. The Americans return home on Wednesday, February 7th against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM CST.

Three Stars:

1. KC - D. Cotton

2. KC - C. Morris

3. KC - N. Walker

