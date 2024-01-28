K-Wings Fill up in the 3rd, Beat Fuel at Home
January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-17-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, rode goaltender Hunter Vorva's 78 saves in two days and another comeback effort to defeat the Indy Fuel (20-16-4-0) at Wings Event Center on Sunday, 4-1.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (6-5-0-0) stole the show for a second-straight game with a ridiculous 42 saves. The Kalamazoo native went 2-0 on the weekend with a 1.00 goals against average and .975 save percentage.
Derek Daschke (8) tied the game at one with a bullet from the right circle on the power play at the 18:13 mark. Brad Morrison (18) sent the puck dot-to-dot to feed Daschke while Chad Nychuk (9) recorded the secondary assist on the extra-man opportunity.
Collin Adams (9) put Kalamazoo up 2-1 by converting from the right circle at the 7:58 mark of the third. Morrison (19) used fancy stickwork to find Adams from the right side on the rush. Luke Morgan (3) also assisted the goal.
The K-Wings doubled their lead just eight seconds later when Erik Bradford (14) cashed in from the high slot. Bradford put home a loose puck after Josh Passolt (8) and David Keefer (18) blitzed the Indy zone off a center ice faceoff.
Morgan (2) added the exclamation point on the game with an empty-net goal courtesy of Keefer (19) at the 17:20 mark.
Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 43-23.
The win improves the K-Wings' record against Indy to 7-3-1-0 on the year, and the team has now recorded points in seven of its last nine games.
