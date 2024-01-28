Growlers Fall to Mariners 4-2
January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers went down 4-2 against the Maine Mariners on Sunday evening at Cross Insurance Arena.
Jackson Berezowski opened the scoring for the second straight night as his powerplay goal nine minutes into the game put the Growlers up 1-0.
Chase Zieky replied for the Mariners 81 seconds before the first intermission to make it 1-1 after the first.
Zieky gave Maine their first lead of the game midway through the middle frame before Matt Brassard evened it back up with 2:05 left in the 2nd to make it 2-2 going into the third.
Austin Albrecht put Maine up 3-2 just 75 seconds into the 3rd before Ethan Ritchie brought it to 4-2 Maine six minutes later for a 4-2 final in favour of the hosts.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien has three multi-point games in last four.
Both teams combined for 95 PIM.
Newfoundland return home to host the Indy Fuel next weekend.
Three Stars:
1. MNE - C. Zieky
2. MNE - A. Mechura
3. MNE - B. Arvanitis
Friday, February 2nd
Indy Fuel @ Newfoundland Growlers
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST
Mary Brown's Centre
