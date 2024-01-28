Grizz Score 4 Unanswered in Electrifying Third Period to Complete Sweep

January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies celebrate win

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies celebrate win(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies overcame a 2-0 deficit to score 4 goals in a 9 minute 27 second stretch as they completed a 3 game sweep with a 4-2 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 10,498 at Maverik Center on Guns N Hoses Night. Josh Wesley got the Grizzlies first Gordie Howe Hat Trick of the season with 1 goal, 1 assist and 1 fight.

Rapid City took a 1-0 lead as Alex Aleardi scored on the power play 10:43 into the contest. Rush led 1-0 after 1 period. Blake Bennett gave the Rush a 2-0 lead 14:06 into the second frame for his team leading 17th of the season. Rapid City led 2-0 through 2 frames.

Utah got on the board 8:33 into the third period as Brandon Cutler got his team leading 17th of the year. Josh Wesley tied the game on a one-timer from the slot 10:52 in. Tyler Penner scored what turned out to be the game winner from the left wing 14:32 into the third. Nathan Burke added an insurance tally exactly 18 minutes in. Utah outshot Rapid City 18 to 6 in the third period and 43 to 22 for the contest as they completed a three-game sweep. Utah has now won 6 in a row vs Rapid City dating back to last season.

The Grizz are now 10-5 over their last 15 games. The sellout crowd of 10,498 is the largest home crowd since 10,529 attended the Grizzlies 4-1 win over Tulsa on January 19, 2019.

Dante Giannuzzi got the victory in net as he stopped 20 of 22. Rapid City's Matt Radomsky saved 39 of 43 in the loss.

The Grizzlies begin a 4 game road trip with a Tuesday night battle at Kansas City at 6:05 pm. The next home game for the Grizzlies is on February 9th vs Idaho at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Tyler Penner (Utah) - GWG, +1, 5 shots.

2. Josh Wesley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 fight, +3.

3. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 5 shots.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.