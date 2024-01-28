Thunder Extend Point Streak in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Admirals

Adirondack Thunder forward Travis Broughman reacts after his goal against the Norfolk Admirals

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder picked up another point on Sunday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the visiting Norfolk Admirals in front of 3,683 fans at Cool Insuring Arena. With the shootout loss, the Thunder have points in 14 straight games.

The only goal of the first period came on the power play for Norfolk. From the left point, Sean Montgomery fired a slap shot through traffic and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Timofeyev's eighth of the year from Simon Kubicek and Darick Louis-Jean at 16:36 of the first period and Norfolk took the lead into the intermission.

Adirondack scored back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead in the second period. Ryan Smith scored his 17th of the year at 2:10 and Tristan Ashbrook put in his first of the game and 11th of the year at 3:51 to take a one-goal advantage.

After Darick Louis-Jean tied the game for the Admirals, Tristan Ashbrook scored his second goal of the game on a rebound to give the Thunder another one-goal lead, 3-2. The goal was Ashbrook's second of the day and 12th of the year. Travis Broughman's wrap around was denied, but Ashbrook got the rebound and beat goaltender Yaniv Perets.

Sean Montgomery scored on the rebound for his second of the game to tie the game at four. The lone assist went to Connor Fedorek and the goal came at 14:24 of the middle frame and the Admirals evened the score, 3-3.

Adirondack took the lead back on the power play as Travis Broughman tipped the puck up and over the shoulder of Yaniv Perets. The goal was Broughman's eighth of the year from Matt Stief and Yushiroh Hirano on the power play at 15:49 to take a 4-3 lead. The goal forced a goaltending change for the Admirals as Yaniv Perets was replaced by Kristian Stead.

With just over two seconds left in the second, Andrew McLean slipped the puck by Tyler Brennan and tied the game 4-4 heading into the third period. Stepan Timofeyev and Brandon Osmundsun were awarded the assists and the Thunder trailed in shots 29-13 after two periods.

After no scoring in the third period or overtime, the game was decided when Andrew McLean scored in the second round of the shootout in the 5-4 win for the Admirals. Tyler Brennan picked up the loss, denying 35 shots.

Adirondack returns home tomorrow against Norfolk to finish the weekend at Cool Insuring Arena at 3 p.m.

