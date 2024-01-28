South Carolina Stingrays Legend Andrew Cherniwchan Will Have his #28 Retired at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, March 24

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Andrew Cherniwchan will have his No. 28 retired on Sunday, March 24, at the North Charleston Coliseum during the game against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Cherniwchan will become the fourth player in Stingrays franchise history to receive this distinguished recognition, joining Mark Bavis, David Seitz, and Brett Marietti. The last time the Stingrays retired a jersey number was during the 2003-04 season when the team retired Marietti's No. 24.

Additionally, during the March 24th game, Cherniwchan will be inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame.

"I am so grateful that the Stingrays are doing this. To have my jersey retired and to be inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame is special for me," said Cherniwchan. "I know it's my jersey going up in the rafters, but there's a long list of people who helped me throughout my hockey career. There are too many teammates and coaches to list, but they have all played a huge role in my career. Mark Bavis, David Seitz, and Brett Marietti all left the Stingrays in a better place than when they got there, and I always strived to do the same. Another important part about being a Stingray is that we have always positively impacted the community. I have met a lot of great people in Charleston, and it has always felt good to give back to the community in any way possible. I also want to thank my wife, Katie, and my family for their unconditional love and support."

The Stingrays are the only ECHL team Cherniwchan ever played for. Cherniwchan's name is near the top of nearly every franchise regular-season statistical category: 338 points (3rd), 157 goals (3rd), 181 assists (4th), and 456 games played (3rd).

Cherniwchan is the only Stingray ever to play double-digit seasons in South Carolina.

Cherniwchan spent parts of five seasons in the American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins, Springfield Falcons, Utica Comets, and Hershey Bears, tallying 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists) in 193 career AHL games. The Hinton, Alberta native has skated in 701 professional hockey games between the ECHL and AHL.

Cherniwchan served as the Stingrays' captain from 2019-2023, and he helped the Stingrays reach the Kelly Cup Finals in 2017 and 2021.

"March 24 will be a special day for the South Carolina Stingrays as we honor Andrew Cherniwchan for his accomplishments on and off the ice as a Stingray," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. For parts of eleven seasons, Andrew helped carry on our tradition and legacy by being a quiet leader. Andrew is a big part of the Stingrays' long-standing culture, and I can't think of another player more deserving than Andrew."

"We are so excited to celebrate Andrew's incredible accomplishments throughout his professional hockey career, largely as part of the South Carolina Stingrays," said Stingrays Principal Owner Todd Halloran. "I will always remember his many contributions during key moments, such as scoring a game-winning goal, landing a solid check in the offensive zone, or sparking a comeback with a short-handed tally. Cherny was also a player who enjoyed being in the community and interacting on a personal basis with our dedicated fan base. Retiring his jersey is an honor that he has truly earned."

Cherniwchan played in five postseasons for the Stingrays and tallied 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 52 career Kelly Cup Playoff games. Cherniwchan ranks fourteenth in postseason games played among all Stingrays players.

