Zachary Émond Makes Triumphant Return in Goal for the Lions

January 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Sunday afternoon saw the Lions at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts to face off against the Railers. It was the third game in three days for Trois-Rivières, and Zachary Émond was chosen to make his first start in goal since late November when he was sidelined due to injury. The Railers opted for Ken Appleby to go between the pipes.

The Lions took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Nolan Yaremko was able to beat Appleby. Although the Lions held a one-goal lead, the Railers led in the shots on goal department, outshooting Trois-Rivières 13-9.

The Railers finally solved Émond in the second period when Jack Quinlivan scored his first of the season with assists going to Anthony Repaci and Ryan Verrier. Tempers flared near the end of the period with the Lions' Cedric Montminy and the Railers' Artyom Kulakov going toe-to- toe. The same sequence saw Trois-Rivières' Alex-Olivier Voyer and Worcester's Zach White each receiving game misconducts.

The Lions capitalized on the continuation of their power play that started at the end of the second period and carried over into the third when Nicolas Guay scored his first goal of the season at the 1:33 mark. The Railers responded quickly thereafter when Blade Jenkins tied the game at 2-2.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the period the Lions' Jakov Novak gave the Lions a 3-2 lead and then Cédric Montminy scored into an empty net to secure a 4-2 victory for Trois- Rivières. Goaltender Émond made 36 saves and was named the first star of the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.