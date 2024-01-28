Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce Return to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forwards Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce have been released from their PTO's with the AHL's Texas Stars and have returned to Idaho.

Becker, 26, played Friday and Saturday night for the Stars recording one shot on goal and six penalty minutes. He is tied for third on the Steelheads with 36 points and fourth on the team with 16 goals. In 38 games this season he has totaled 36 points (16G, 20A) as his 16 goals are tied for eighth in the ECHL currently. In parts of three seasons with Idaho the 6-foot-4, 215lb forward has appeared in 98 games registering 73 points (30G, 43A). The Dellwood, MN native signed a PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign last season on Jan. 27, 2023 and played nine games tallying one assist.

Pelton-Byce, 26, played Friday and Saturday night for the Stars recording one shot on goal and two penalty minutes. He is second on the Steelheads with 27 assists and tied for third with 36 points while second in the ECHL with a +23 rating in 32 games. The Madison, WI native signed a PTO with the San Jose Barracuda last Sunday but was released on Tuesday and returned to Idaho. In two seasons with the Steelheads the 6-foot-2, 195lb forward has skated in 75 games recording 82 points (28G, 54A). He has played parts of three seasons in the ECHL accumulating 91 points (31G, 60A) having played 17 games with Newfoundland in 2021-22 totaling nine points (3G, 6A).

The Steelheads wrap up their three-in-three weekend vs. Tulsa today at 3:05 p.m. (MT). You can listen to the game on KBOI 670 AM and watch on FloHockey.

