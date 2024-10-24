Why Lionel Messi Is the 2024 MLS MVP: Twellman's Takes

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Taylor Twellman explains why Lionel Messi is his 2024 MLS MVP!

Despite missing time with injuries and not playing in as many games as other MVP candidates like Cucho Hernandez and Christian Benteke, Messi has still cemented himself as the Most Valuable Player. Inter Miami just had the best MLS regular season of all time, and if they can pull off an MLS Cup win, it could potentially be the best season in the the history of the league. Messi had 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 games! It's absurd. Make no mistake about it, he is the league MVP.

