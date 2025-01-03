Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Spencer from Regina Pats

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2004-born forward Tye Spencer from the Pats in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Spencer is in his fifth season of WHL play, with 213 appearances and 107 points so far in his junior career. He joins the Wild with nine goals and 12 assists so far this season, ranking third on the Pats roster entering the new year. Originally a third-round pick of the Kamloops Blazers, Spencer has played for both the Blazers and Pats during his WHL tenure, and also serves as an alternate captain for the Pats.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Tye Spencer to the Wild family.

