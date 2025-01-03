Rockets Take On Pair Of Divisional Foes To Kick Off New Year

Kayden Longley of the Kelowna Rockets (right) in the faceoff circle

Following a New Year's Eve tilt with the Wenatchee Wild, the Kelowna Rockets will open 2025 with a pair of games against divisional foes - two they've seen in recent weeks. The Rockets will travel to the Sandman Centre for the first time this season to take on the Kamloops Blazers on January 3 rd before returning home to take on the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place on January 4 th.

The Rockets come into this weekend having lost on New Year's Eve to the Wenatchee Wild by a 6-1 score.

BLAZERS

The Blazers were last in action when they were in Kelowna on December 28 th and have gained three of a possible four points from their two most recent games, falling 4-3 to Vancouver on December 27 th.

GIANTS

Following their meeting with Kelowna on December 29, the Giants have a busy schedule ahead of their visit to Prospera Place. Vancouver is in Victoria on New Year's Eve before hosting the Royals on New Year's Day. They will then host the Wenatchee Wild on January 3 rd before travelling to Kelowna.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Rockets will have some changes to their line up as Caden Price was named to Canada's National Junior Team and will be participating at the 2025 World Juniors while Jakub Stancl and Marek Rocak are with Team Czechia at the tournament which began on December 26th. In a corresponding move the Rockets signed 2006-born Gabriel Guilbault on December 20th while Levi Benson has also returned from injury.

The Rockets will also be out with star forward Tij Iginla for the remainder of the season as it was announced on December 4 th that he underwent successful hip surgery which would sideline him for the rest of the campaign. In 21 games this season Iginla had 14 goals and 32 points.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Kalder Varga has seemingly found his stride at the Major Junior level, as the 16-year-old forward has scored five of his six goals this season within the last month.

Levi Benson got into his first game in over a month when he suited up against the Blazers on December 28 after being out with a lower body injury.

BLAZER TO WATCH

John Szabo was productive the last time these two rivals met, scoring twice including the game winner.

GIANT TO WATCH

Ty Halaburda has been scoring goals at nearly a point-per-game pace with 24 goals in 26 games. Schmidt has also added 14 assists for 38 on the season.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

VS KAM

The Rockets and Blazers met in front of a soldout crowd at Prospera Place on December 28 th, a game that Kamloops won 3-1. Kalder Varga opened the scoring before Kamloops scored three unanswered goals for the win.

VS VAN

Vancouver came away victorious in the most recent meeting between the two clubs, winning a tightly contested battle 3-1 on December 29 in Langley. Max Graham tied the game on the power play, but Ty Halaburda scored the game winner shorthanded before tallying the insurance marker with an empty netter.

SEASON RECORD

VS KAM

Dec. 28 vs KAM - 3-1 L

Jan. 3 at KAM - @ 7:00 PM

Jan. 24 at KAM - @ 7:00 PM

Feb. 14 at KAM - @ 7:00 PM

Feb. 15 vs KAM - @ 6:05 PM

Mar. 14 vs KAM - @ 7:05 PM

Mar. 15 at KAM - @ 6:00 PM

Mar. 22 vs KAM - @ 6:05 PM

VS VAN

Nov. 22 vs VAN - 8-3 W

Dec. 29 at VAN - 3-1 L

Jan. 4 vs VAN - @ 6:05 pm

Jan. 11 at VAN - @ 7:00 pm

Jan. 25 vs VAN - @ 6:05 pm

Feb. 21 vs VAN - @ 7:05 pm

Feb. 22 at VAN - @ 7:00 pm

Mar. 23 at VAN - @ 4:00 pm

