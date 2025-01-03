Hitmen Earn 6-2 Win Over Rebels

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are currently in a three-way tie for first in the Eastern Conference due to a dominant 6-2 win over the Rebels in Red Deer Friday night.

Kalem Parker's opening goal in the first period was the lone goal through the first 20 minutes before the flood gates opened for Calgary who would go to register five more, including three in the second period. Dax Williams scored his first of the season to make it 2-0 off a pass from Ben Kindel just over half way through the period. With the assist, Kindel extended his point streak to a league leading 19 games. The goal was followed up by an unassisted marker from Ethan Moore, and Sawyer Mayes' third of the season to make it 4-0.

Carson Birnie was able to get Red Deer on the board just under 40 seconds into the third. Less than three minutes later, Carter Yakemchuk would net a goal just six seconds into the Calgary power play to make it 5-1. Jaxon Fuder would put one more on scoresheet for Red Deer shorthanded at the 6:05 mark. Oliver Tulk rounded out game scoring for Calgary on the power play with just under three minutes remaining to make the final score 6-2.

Ben Kindel earned first star with his three point performance, Ethan Moore earned third with the game winning goal and an assist. Anders Miller was stellar in net making 32 saves. Calgary's record improves to 20-11-3-1 and now sit tied with the Medicine Hat Tigers for first in the Central Division with three games in hand.

Calgary returns to Scotiabank Saddledome to begin a five-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 5 against Regina. Note the earlier 1:00 p.m. start time in another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential.

