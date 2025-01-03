Broncos Open Weekend Set with Tigers at Home

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (18-16-0-1) open up a home-at-home series with the Medicine Hat Tigers (21-14-2-0) starting at InnovationPlex Friday night.

The Broncos are coming off a New Year's Day triumph as the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks when they knocked off the Brandon Wheat Kings (Wheat City Walleye) 5-2. Swift Current is slotted in the 8th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference while the opposing Tigers are tops in the Conference with 44 points. This is the second of four meetings against the Tigers this season, Medicine Hat took the opening match-up December 4th in Swift Current winning 4-3.

Tonight is Minor Hockey Night presented by Veren, there will be FREE admission for all minor hockey players in South Western Saskatchewan Courtesy of Veren.

The game will be broadcasted live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45. The game can be viewed on WHL Live - Home Feed.

For more on tonight's game against the Tigers, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above,

LAST GAME 5-2 W @ Wheat Kings: The Swift Current Broncos turned to their alter ego the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks at Westoba Place to defeat Brandon's Wheat City Walleye moniker 5-2. Despite trailing 2-0 early in the second period, the Slough Sharks rallied for five straight including two goals from Brady Birnie while Reid Dyck made 31 saves in the win

VS. MEDICINE HAT: This is the second of four meetings between the Broncos and Tigers. Medicine Hat won the opening contest December 4, 4-3. Since the 1996-97 season the Broncos are 82-62-6-5 (two ties) against Medicine Hat. While at home Swift Current is 50-24-3-3 against the Tigers. Clarke Caswell, Luke Mistelbacher & Grayson Burzynski all have two points against the Tigers this season, leading the team.@

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 4/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 MH) October 6/2023 - at Swift Current (8-7 OT MH)

January 3/2024 - at Swift Current November 14/2023 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

January 4/2024 - at Medicine Hat November 29/2023 - at Swift Current (5-3 SC)

February 7/2024 - at Medicine Hat December 29/2023 - at Medicine Hat (3-1 SC)

January 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH)

February 23/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

February 24/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-3 OT SC)

March 15/2024 - at Swift Current (8-4 SC)

March 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-2 MH)

