Hawks Battle Back But Fall in Shootout, 7-6, to Tri-City

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks staged a thrilling comeback against the Tri-City Americans, overcoming a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, but ultimately fell 7-6 in a shootout on Saturday night.

Game #37: Portland (6) vs. Tri-City (7)

SOG: POR (39) - TC (37)

PP: POR (2/5) - TC (1./5)

Saves: Schlenker (23/29) - Matecha ()

Štìbeták (7/7)

SCORING:

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (19) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)

TC - Jake Gudelj (10) from Jordan Gavin and Gavin Garland

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (20) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)

POR - Kayd Ruedig (2)

TC - Jake Gudelji (11) from Carter McAdams and Max Curran

TC - Carter McAdams (12) from Max Curran

TC - Savin Virk (5) from Cruz Pavao

TC - Brandon Whynott (18) from Max Curran and Austin Zemlak

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (7) from Ryan Miller and Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Ryan Miller (7) from Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Ryder Thompson (5) from Luke Wilfley and Diego Buttazzoni

GAME SUMMARY:

The Portland Winterhawks wasted no time getting on the board as Diego Buttazzoni hammered home a one-timer on the power play just 3:23 into the opening period. The Americans responded midway through the frame for the 1-1 tie. The Hawks reclaimed the lead as Buttazzoni struck again, unleashing another scorching one-timer on the man-advantage off a feed from Tyson Jugnauth to make it 2-1. With an impressive solo effort at 15:34 of the first, Kayd Ruedig picked off a pass in the neutral zone and fired a shot blocker-side from the slot to extend the Portland lead. Tri-City answered with a late goal for a 3-2 tally heading into the second.

The Americans exploded for four goals in the second period, surging to a 6-3 lead. However, Tyson Jugnauth gave the Winterhawks a spark with just 25 seconds left in the frame, ripping a glove-side shot to cut into the deficit. The momentum carried into the third period, where the Hawks came roaring back. Ryan Miller and Ryder Thompson struck just over a minute apart, tying the game and forcing overtime with a thrilling comeback effort. A scoreless extra period sent the contest to a shootout. Tri-City's Cruz Pavao scored the lone goal for the 7-6 shootout victory for the Americas.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks face the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in their last home game before the Eastern Swing.

