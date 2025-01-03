Hawks Battle Back But Fall in Shootout, 7-6, to Tri-City
January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks staged a thrilling comeback against the Tri-City Americans, overcoming a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, but ultimately fell 7-6 in a shootout on Saturday night.
Game #37: Portland (6) vs. Tri-City (7)
SOG: POR (39) - TC (37)
PP: POR (2/5) - TC (1./5)
Saves: Schlenker (23/29) - Matecha ()
Štìbeták (7/7)
SCORING:
POR - Diego Buttazzoni (19) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)
TC - Jake Gudelj (10) from Jordan Gavin and Gavin Garland
POR - Diego Buttazzoni (20) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)
POR - Kayd Ruedig (2)
TC - Jake Gudelji (11) from Carter McAdams and Max Curran
TC - Carter McAdams (12) from Max Curran
TC - Savin Virk (5) from Cruz Pavao
TC - Brandon Whynott (18) from Max Curran and Austin Zemlak
POR - Tyson Jugnauth (7) from Ryan Miller and Kyle Chyzowski
POR - Ryan Miller (7) from Kyle Chyzowski
POR - Ryder Thompson (5) from Luke Wilfley and Diego Buttazzoni
GAME SUMMARY:
The Portland Winterhawks wasted no time getting on the board as Diego Buttazzoni hammered home a one-timer on the power play just 3:23 into the opening period. The Americans responded midway through the frame for the 1-1 tie. The Hawks reclaimed the lead as Buttazzoni struck again, unleashing another scorching one-timer on the man-advantage off a feed from Tyson Jugnauth to make it 2-1. With an impressive solo effort at 15:34 of the first, Kayd Ruedig picked off a pass in the neutral zone and fired a shot blocker-side from the slot to extend the Portland lead. Tri-City answered with a late goal for a 3-2 tally heading into the second.
The Americans exploded for four goals in the second period, surging to a 6-3 lead. However, Tyson Jugnauth gave the Winterhawks a spark with just 25 seconds left in the frame, ripping a glove-side shot to cut into the deficit. The momentum carried into the third period, where the Hawks came roaring back. Ryan Miller and Ryder Thompson struck just over a minute apart, tying the game and forcing overtime with a thrilling comeback effort. A scoreless extra period sent the contest to a shootout. Tri-City's Cruz Pavao scored the lone goal for the 7-6 shootout victory for the Americas.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks face the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in their last home game before the Eastern Swing.
- Hawks Battle Back But Fall in Shootout, 7-6, to Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
