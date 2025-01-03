Mistelbacher's Four Goal Night Leads Broncos To Win Over Tigers

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - It was the night of Luke Mistelbacher as a four-goal night sees the Swift Current Broncos take the opening tilt in a home-at-home with the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night at InnovationPlex.

The first period would see the Broncos go to the power play twice but weren't able to solve goaltender Jordan Switzer, while Swift Current's Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) would make 12 saves in the first period to keep it a scoreless draw after 1.

It was the Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) show in the second period as he opens the scoring at 6:54 from Carlin Dezainde on a break-away putting the first one on the board for the Broncos. Mistelbacher wasn't done as a two-on-one at 11:39 as he dekes his way to his 25th of the season from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) adding to the Bronco lead. Medicine Hat would fire one back on the power play as Bryce Pickford would beat Reid Dyck to cut the Swift Current lead to 2-1 at 14:59. But Mistelbacher once again found his way on the goal sheet as on a Broncos power play at 18:22 would just be enough to cross the goal-line for a 3-1 lead from Captain Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Dezainde. Swift Current would take that lead into the third period.

In the third, Reid Dyck stood tall making seven crucial saves and Mistelbacher would cap his night with his fourth of the game from Rylan Gould at 18:11 putting the game away at 4-1.

With the win the Broncos improve to 19-16-0-1 on the season dropping the Tigers record to 21-15-2-0 heading into the back-half of the home-at-home tomorrow at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

You can join the Broncos in a viewing party at Boston Pizza tomorrow night or catch the game live on Country 94.1 with Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 7:45.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.