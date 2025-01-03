Royals Sign Goaltender Johnny Hicks

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that the team has signed 2005-born goaltender Johnny Hicks to the active roster.

Hicks, who hails from Kamloops, B.C., has spent the past four seasons with the Merritt Centennials and Brooks Bandits of the BCHL. Standing at 5'11 and 154 lbs, Hicks appeared in 21 games for the Bandits this season where he had a 1.37 Goals Against Average and .943 Save Percentage. Hicks has led the BCHL in Goals Against Average and Save Percentage so far this season and was named to the 2024-25 BCHL All Star Team. Last season, Hicks was named an Alberta Division Second Team All Star.

Hicks is committed to play NCAA Division 1 Hockey at Tennessee State University.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.