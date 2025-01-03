Hawks Earn Dominant 5-2 Victory over Chiefs
January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Jordan Duguay's two-goal performance set the tone for a dominant Winterhawks win, as Portland surged past Spokane with a 5-2 triumph to kick off 2025 in style.
Game #36: Portland (5) vs. Spokane (2)
SOG: POR (38) - SPO (37)
PP: POR (0/1) - SPO (1/3)
Saves: Štìbeták (35/37) - Cowan (32/38)
GAME NOTES:
Joel Plante scored his first career WHL goal against the Chiefs.
Captain Kyle Chyzowski recorded his 27th goal of the season to move into a tie for the league lead.
Rookie Jordan Duguay tallied his first multi-goal game (2G) and first three-point night (2G, 1A) of his WHL career on Thursday night.
Alex Weiermair has put up 13 points (6G, 7A) in 10 career WHL games for a 1.3 points-per-game pace.
SCORING:
POR - Jordan Duguay (6) from Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski
SPO - Cameron Parr (2) from Shea Van Olm and Hayden Paupanekis
POR - Jordan Duguay (7) from Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski
POR - Joel Plante (1) from Kayd Ruedig
POR - Kyle Chyzowski (27) from Jordan Duguay and Carter Sotheran
POR - Diego Buttazzoni (18) from Josh Zakreski and Joel Plante
SPO - Smyth Rebman (7) from Rasmus Ekström and Brayden Crampton (Power Play)
GAME SUMMARY:
Jordan Duguay got the Winterhawks on the board at 5:38 of the second period, scoring the team's first goal of 2025 off a cross-ice pass from Alex Weiermair. Duguay fired it short side to break the scoreless tie, but Spokane responded less than three minutes later to make it 1-1.
Duguay struck again halfway through the period, deking around a defender and going five-hole on the backhand to restore the lead. Just 26 seconds later, Joel Plante added to the momentum, ripping a shot from the left dot for his first career WHL goal and a 3-1 Winterhawks advantage.
The Winterhawks kept rolling in the third period, tacking on two more goals to build a commanding 5-1 lead. Kyle Chyzowski struck first at 6:56, ripping a one-timer from the slot past the Spokane netminder. Just minutes later, Diego Buttazzoni added to the tally, firing a powerful slap shot glove-side to light the lamp. Spokane got one back at 12:04 of the frame, but the 5-2 score held through regulation.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks make a quick trip up to Kennewick, Was. to take on the Tri-City Americans on Friday, January 3 at 7:05 p.m. at Toyota Center.
