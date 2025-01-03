Oil Kings Tally Seven In Win Over Hurricanes

Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings kicked off their three-in-three with the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night with a 7-3 win on the road.

The Oil Kings held a 3-0 in the first period after goals from Roan Woodward, Rylen Roersma, and Landon Hanson all scored to give the Oil Kings the lead just over 10 minutes into the game. At that point, the Oil Kings were outshooting Lethbridge 12-1, and they third goal chased Hurricanes goalie Jackson Unger from the net, leaving Koen Cleaver with the reins the rest of the way.

Lethbrdige inched their way back as Trae Johnson scored with about six minutes to go in the first on a powerplay to make it 3-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, Cage Smith's first career WHL goal gave the Oil Kings the 4-1 lead, one they would hold until late in the second as Kash Andresen scored for Lethbridge to make it 4-2 with just under four minutes to play in the frame. That was followed by a goal with eight seconds left on a powerplay, as Trae Johnson's second of the night made it 4-3.

The Oil Kings would put the pedal back down in the third period as Landon Hanson's second of the night, this one shorthanded, made it 5-3 and the Oil Kings wouldn't look back from that point. Parker Alcos made it 6-3 at the 9:43 mark, his first goal in 46 games. That was followed by Roan Woodward's second of the evening as the final dagger with just over eight minutes to play in the game.

Hanson and Alcos both had three points to lead the way offensively for the Oil Kings who are now 19-14-1-1 on the season.

Edmonton went 0-2 on the powerplay in the 7-3 win and were 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. Alex Worthington stopped 16 of 19 shots he faced for his 16th win of the season.

The mini three game series between the Oil Kings and Hurricanes shifts to Edmonton for two games on Saturday and Sunday.

