Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - January 3, 2025

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Winterhawks

Friday, January 3, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans were shutout for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday. It was their annual New Year's Eve game against Spokane, but the sold out crowd at the Toyota Center didn't have too much to get excited about as the Americans had a slow start to game and trailed 2-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks. It was Tri-City's fifth loss in a row, and eighth in their last nine.

VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the fourth of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks, and the third in the last eight days. Last weekend the two teams played a home-and-home set with Portland winning both, 5-3 at home and 4-3 in Kennewick. Tri-City will travel to Portland in three weeks before the season series ends March 21 in Portland.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Brandon Whynott (17-21-38) Kyle Chyzowski (27-31-58)

Gavin Garland (18-17-35) Tyson Jugnauth (6-40-46)

Jake Sloan (11-20-31) Diego Buttazzoni (17-25-42)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Power Play - 16.0% (19-for-119) Power Play - 27.3% (41-for-150)

Penalty Kill - 82.1% (101-for-123) Penalty Kill - 79.4% (104-for-131)

