Pats Trade Tye Spencer to Wild for a 2025 Seventh-Round Pick

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release









Regina Pats forward Tye Spencer

(Regina Pats) Regina Pats forward Tye Spencer(Regina Pats)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2004-born forward Tye Spencer to the Wenatchee Wild for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

"The priority in this deal was to give a great kid, the opportunity to finish his career in the WHL, and open up further opportunities for our group of young forwards," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "We wish Tye all the best with the Wild."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.