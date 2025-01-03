Pats Trade Tye Spencer to Wild for a 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2004-born forward Tye Spencer to the Wenatchee Wild for a seventh-round pick in 2025.
"The priority in this deal was to give a great kid, the opportunity to finish his career in the WHL, and open up further opportunities for our group of young forwards," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "We wish Tye all the best with the Wild."
