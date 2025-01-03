Broncos Announce Partnership with Raccolto to Bring Gourmet Dining to Luxury Suites

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Trattoria Raccolto, bringing a unique and elevated dining experience to fans enjoying the game from our luxury suites.

Known for their commitment to fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Raccolto's new "Broncos Menu" combines Italian-inspired flavors with a Saskatchewan twist. This gourmet menu encourages fans to share and savor exceptional culinary delights while cheering on their team.

"Partnering with Raccolto elevates the game-day experience for our fans in the suites," said Dominic LePan, Senior Manager of Business Operations and Corporate Partnerships for the Swift Current Broncos. "Raccolto's Broncos Menu offers something truly special-bringing together Italian flavors and Saskatchewan pride in every bite."

Joel Schultz, co-owner of Raccolto: "We are thrilled to join the Swift Current Broncos family and be part of such an iconic team that means so much to this community. Supporting the Broncos is about more than hockey, it's about coming together to celebrate the spirit of Swift Current and the values that make it a great place to live and work."

Introducing the Raccolto Broncos Menu:

Charcuterie Box - A curated selection of four premium cured meats and five artisan cheeses, served with house-pickled vegetables, fig jam, local grainy mustard, mixed olives, and crostinis.

Fritto Misto - A medley of crunchy sambuca-battered seafoods (calamari, shrimp, sardines, and anchovy-stuffed olives) and vegetables (fennel, green onion), served with spicy Calabrian chili aioli and grilled lemon.

Italian Snacker - A mixed platter featuring wild boar meatballs, fontina cheese fondue with bread cubes, stuffed baby bell peppers, and marinated mixed olives-a perfect platter for grazing.

Panini Platter - An assortment of fresh-made paninis, paired with roasted beet and citrus salads. Includes favorites like:

Bacco: Sliced steak, red wine aioli, fior de latte cheese, and arugula

Porchetta: Slow-roasted pork loin and belly, roasted fennel, and salsa verde

Puccia: Soppressata salami, pesto rosso, provolone, arugula, and banana peppers

5 e 5: Housemade chickpea fritter, bomba calabrese, grilled eggplant, and arugula

Muffuletta: Mortadella, pancetta, soppressata, giardiniera, provolone, and olives

Dessert Platter - End on a sweet note with Raccolto's signature desserts:

Cannolis: Chocolate-dipped and pistachio-rolled, filled with ricotta-mascarpone Chantilly cream

Salted Caramel Budinos: Italian butterscotch pudding topped with salted caramel and a sweet-and-salty nut mix

Tiramisu: Espresso-soaked ladyfinger cookies topped with mascarpone and drizzled with zabaglione

