Oil Kings Open Three-In-Three in Lethbridge

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings begin a three-games in three-days weekend tonight against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Tonight's matchup will take place at the visitLethbridge.com Arena before the weekend series shifts to Edmonton for the final two games on Saturday and Sunday.

Edmonton is looking to get their first win of the 2025 calendar year after a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Landon Hanson scored the lone Oil Kings goal in that game, and Ethan Simcoe made 25 saves in the Oil Kings crease. The Oil Kings still have won 10 of their last 14 games though as they play some solid hockey as of late.

The opponents, the Hurricanes are 19-12-1-1 this season and have won seven of their last 10 games, including most recently a December 30 win over Red Deer. Offensively, the Hurricanes are led by Brayden Edwards who has 40 points (16G, 24A) in 30 games to this point in the season.

This will mark the second of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and the Hurricanes as the teams met way back on September 20, opening night in the WHL. Landon Hanson had Edmonton's lone goal in a 3-1 Lethbridge win. The Hurricanes got goals from Logan McCutcheon, Kale Tipler, and Leo Braillard.

This next three games will also be critical in the Eastern Conference standings as the Oil Kings, currently at 18-14-1-1 are just two points behind the Hurricanes who are currently fourth in the conference and would have home ice advantage in the first round of the WHL playoffs. Just seven points separate first and eighth in the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend.

Game time is 7 p.m. from Lethbridge. You can catch all the action on iHeartRadio with Mat Barrett. The pre-game sets things up at 6:45 p.m..

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (31, 18-28-46)

Gavin Hodnett (34, 15-20-35)

Roan Woodward (34, 12-22-34)

Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)

Lukas Sawchyn (34, 5-18-23)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 7 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 4 games away from 200 in the WHL

F Roan Woodward is 5 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hurricanes Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Brayden Edwards (30, 16-24-40)

Logan Wormald (33, 18-20-38)

Brayden Yager (23, 12-22-34)

Miguel Marques (25, 11-22-33)

Noan Chadwick (31, 10-17-27)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

Friday, September 20 @ LET (3-1 LET)

Friday, January 3 @ Lethbridge

Saturday, January 4 @ Edmonton

Sunday, January 5 @ Edmonton

Sunday, January 26 @ Edmonton

Saturday, February 1 @ Lethbridge

Saturday, February 15 @ Edmonton

Friday, March 21 @ Lethbridge

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.