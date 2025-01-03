Game Day Hub: January 3 at Tri-City

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks head to Kennewick, Was. for another matchup against the Tri-City Americans on Friday, January 3 at Toyota Center.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PT

Venue: Toyota Center

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks started 2025 on a high note, defeating the Spokane Chiefs 5-2 in a dominant showing on home ice. Jordan Duguay led the charge with two goals, including a highlight-reel backhand finish midway through the second period. His first goal came off a crisp cross-ice feed from Alex Weiermair to open the scoring early in the second. Joel Plante tallied his first career WHL goal just 26 seconds after Duguay's second, giving Portland a 3-1 advantage heading into the third. The Hawks kept their momentum rolling, with Kyle Chyzowski one-timing a shot from the slot and Diego Buttazzoni blasting a slap shot glove-side to extend the lead to 5-1. Spokane added a late goal, but the Winterhawks held firm to close out the victory. Portland will look to carry that energy into tonight's matchup as they continue their push for points in the standings.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth is riding a huge point streak, totaling 17 assists in his last eight games played, including a staggering six-assist performance against the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 7. Jugnauth leads all WHL defensemen with 43 points, ranks second in the league in assists, while also leading the league in power-play helpers with 20. With his vision, playmaking ability, and offensive consistency, Jugnauth continues to be a key contributor for the Winterhawks and one of the top offensive defensemen in the league.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 48 points (25G, 25A) in 33 games, he leads the team in scoring and ranks third in the WHL. His 25 goals are second in the league, and his 138 shots on goal have him at third. Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, netting four two-goal performances in his last eight games and seven points (3G, 4A) in his last three. Last night against Tri-City, the captain equaled his 2023-24 season point total in 32 less games. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Assessing the Americans

The Tri-City Americans head into tonight's matchup with a 19-11-2-1 record, currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference. They are looking to snap a five-game losing streak, which includes a home-and-home sweep by the Winterhawks on December 27 and 28. Brandon Whynott leads the club in scoring racking up 38 points (17G, 21A) in 33 games. Meanwhile, rookie Gavin Garland has continued his impressive first-year campaign with 35 points (18G, 17A) in 32 games.

Between the pipes, Tri-City has relied on the tandem of Lukas Matecha and Nathan Preston. Matecha has posted a .895 save percentage and a 3.50 goals-against average through 22 games, while Preston has managed a .898 save percentage and a 3.56 goals-against average in his 10 appearances. The Americans' penalty kill has been a bright spot, operating at 82.1%, ranking among the league's best. However, their power play has struggled, sitting 20th in the league with a 16% success rate.

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the fourth of six meetings between the Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans this season. The Americans edged out a 4-3 overtime victory in the clubs' first matchup on October 20. Portland responded by sweeping a home-and-home series last week, securing a 5-3 win at Veterans Memorial Coliseum and a 4-3 victory in Kennewick to take the season series advantage. Alex Weiermair led the way with three goals across the two games, while Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth extended their respective point streaks to nine games. Portland's balanced attack and timely defense secured their longest winning streak of the season.

