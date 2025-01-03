In the Community - Lynden Lakovic: Jacket Drive

This winter, Moose Jaw Warriors forward Lynden Lakovic has joined forces with Warm Hearts to bring awareness to the need for winter clothes in our community.

In December, Lakovic picked up jackets from The Wandering Market and delivered them to different organizations around Moose Jaw including the Moose Jaw Multicultural Centre, the Moose Jaw Newcomer Welcome Centre, and the Moose Jaw Transition House. He was able to see firsthand the difference that donated winter clothes can make to many organizations around the city.

This project is important to Lakovic because Moose Jaw sees many people who "[maybe] aren't familiar with the weather or don't have the funds and resources [to purchase new jackets]." Lakovic stresses that it's easy to get involved. Many households may have an extra winter jacket or two that were outgrown or are no longer needed. These unwanted jackets could make a huge difference to someone else in the community and aid in the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council's mission of keeping usable jackets and winter clothes out of landfills.

Warm Hearts is a project run by the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council in partnership with local businesses in Regina, Saskatoon, and Moose Jaw. Clean jackets that don't require repairs can be dropped off at a variety of approved drop-off locations across Moose Jaw, Regina, and Saskatoon. For a complete list of drop-off locations and instructions, visit: Sask Waste Reduction.

As Lakovic points out, Warm Hearts is also searching for volunteers to aid in the repairing of previously donated winter jackets. If you have winter jackets that need repairs, they can be dropped off at The Wandering Market in Moose Jaw, Dean Renwick Studio Design in Regina, or Reclaim Maternity Baby Kids in Saskatoon. To learn more about repairing jackets or volunteering with Warm Hearts to drop off repaired jackets, you can fill out this online form: Volunteer Form.

Lakovic reminds Moose Jaw, "It doesn't take too much time out of your day to go help someone that needs it."

To hear more from Lakovic about the jacket drive, watch the full interview here.

For any Warriors fans who choose to get involved, simply bring a photo of you repairing or dropping off jackets to the Warriors Business Office or any January home game and receive a special thank-you prize.

